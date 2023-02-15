Nikki Haley thawed a Republican presidential field that had been frozen for months by her former boss Donald Trump’s comeback bid.

Yet with her entry Tuesday into the 2024 race, she now faces an uphill battle in casting herself as the younger voice the party needs to retake the White House.

Current polls show the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador under Trump barely registering in a potentially crowded field dominated by the former U.S. president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has already carved out a lane as a younger alternative to the quarrelsome Trump who could woo disaffected suburban voters.