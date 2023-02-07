  • An Albatross military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is pictured during a visit organized by the Defense Ministry to the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology in Taichung, Taiwan, on Nov. 15. | REUTERS
    An Albatross military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is pictured during a visit organized by the Defense Ministry to the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology in Taichung, Taiwan, on Nov. 15. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

TAIPEI – Taiwan will speed up development of drones for military use, taking into account the lessons of the war in Ukraine and the threat posed by China, the island’s defense ministry said Tuesday.

Unmanned aircraft have played a crucial role on both sides since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Ukraine’s defense minister has said that he regards drones as the future of modern warfare.

Taiwan, which is facing a growing threat from China to use force to bring it under Beijing’s control, has repeatedly said it is closely watching the war and learning lessons it could apply to fight off a Chinese attack, including how Ukraine has resisted a numerically-superior force.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW