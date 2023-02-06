Japan’s top government spokesman apologized in parliament for discriminatory comments about same-sex marriage made last week by an aide to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has resisted calls to allow for marriage equality.

Masayoshi Arai, a secretary to the prime minister, was dismissed from his post over the weekend for telling reporters in an off-the-record briefing that he didn’t want to look at same-sex couples or have them live next door to him. He added that some people would abandon the country if same-sex marriage were to be introduced.

“Prime Minister Kishida is aiming for an inclusive society,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a parliamentary committee on Monday. “I apologize to all those who were hurt or made to feel uncomfortable by former secretary Arai’s comments,” he said. He added that the incident had created misunderstanding about the Cabinet’s policy.