Nippon Paper Industries, Sumitomo and Green Earth Institute agreed Friday to jointly study bioethanol production made from woody biomass, Nippon Paper said in a statement.
The project, if it succeeds, would aim to produce bioethanol from Nippon Paper’s mills in the 2027 fiscal year to be used as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production Japan plans to gradually increase for its aviation industry.
The global airline industry is looking at using SAF — which is produced from feedstock such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil — to meet its net-zero emissions target by 2050. Japan is aiming to be carbon-neutral by the same year.
