Updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna helped prevent symptomatic infections from the XBB-related subvariants of omicron, according to an analysis from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Wednesday.

The analysis found that the updated vaccine, which targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants and the original virus strain, helped prevent illness in people who had previously received two to four doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine, CDC said.

The analysis looked at cases from Dec. 1 until Jan. 13, a time period in which U.S. circulation of XBB and XBB.1.5 increased. The subvariants are descendants of omicron, the most contagious variant of the virus causing COVID-19.