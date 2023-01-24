Visually impaired student Adam Whitehead has long relied on a computer and assistive technology to help him read course materials and take exams at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

He has watched with concern as universities in Australia and beyond move to crack down on ChatGPT — a free program that generates original text about virtually any subject in response to a prompt — over fears of cheating.

As the chatbot stirs debate over the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in education, disabled students and educators have said the benefits should not be overlooked in a rush to regulate.