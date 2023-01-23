Suzuki Shuzoten, a sake brewery in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, a town devastated by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, has created sake that matches different fish species caught off the coast of the prefecture by using artificial intelligence.

The pairing of sake and certain fish species with different tastes can be enhanced by analyzing them with special sensors, the brewery claims.

While concerns are growing over possible stigmatization of the region’s seafood products after the government decided to release treated radioactive water from the nearby Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea, Suzuki Shuzoten President Daisuke Suzuki, 49, said, “I want to support the fisheries industry by further promoting the attractiveness of marine products caught in the area.”