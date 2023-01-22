To help Malaysia head off frequent floods and choking air pollution caused by forest fires, new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should tap more global green funding to protect nature and tackle the effects of warming, climate change experts say.

Ending a decadeslong wait to lead the Southeast Asian nation, largely ruled by one coalition since independence, Anwar, 75, formed a government with rival political blocs after last November’s election, hampered by flooding, produced a hung parliament.

So far, Anwar has focused on corruption and the rising cost of living but has said little on how he will bolster Malaysia’s green credentials — aside from merging the energy and natural resources ministry with the environment and water ministry.