  • Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim waves to his supporters after his news conference in Sungai Long, Malaysia, on Thursday. | OFFICE OF ANWAR IBRAHIM / VIA REUTERS
    Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim waves to his supporters after his news conference in Sungai Long, Malaysia, on Thursday. | OFFICE OF ANWAR IBRAHIM / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Anwar Ibrahim, the almost man of Malaysian politics, finally clinched the country’s premiership on Thursday after decades of waiting. Now, the reformist leader must make sure that he keeps the job.

That won’t be easy in a nation that’s now had four prime ministers in four years. Former finance chief Anwar is likely to control an unstable majority and his administration looks set to include his longtime nemesis, the graft-tainted United Malays National Organisation (UMNO). That may prove an obstacle to policy making and could easily bring his government down.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW