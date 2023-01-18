A slew of industry stakeholders are increasingly confident that — at long last — the push to boost Japan’s startup ecosystem is finally gaining momentum.

Yasuhiro Yamakawa, president of Cambridge Innovation Center Japan (CIC), which operates what is arguably Tokyo’s biggest startup hub, is among those feeling bullish that Japan’s startup scene is set to make a giant leap forward in the coming years.

Instead of pursuing the more stable route with a job at a big-name company, young people are increasingly opting to start their own businesses — and investors are becoming more willing to fund such ventures.