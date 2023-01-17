Boston-based startup Sublime Systems has raised $40 million to develop a breakthrough technology to produce low-carbon cement.
The cement industry contributes as much as 8% to global emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide. Meeting global climate goals under the Paris Agreement would require reducing that to zero within decades.
However, cement has proven to be one of the more difficult sectors to clean up because manufacturing low-carbon cement using the existing processes is much more expensive than producing the conventional equivalent.
