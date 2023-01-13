  • Cranes and cargo ships at Nanjing port in China on Jan. 3. The country's exports in December fell the most since 2020, according to official figures released on Friday, after health restrictions hit the economy hard. | AFP-JIJI
The world economy is beginning the new year on a more optimistic note, though that’s no guarantee 2023 will end that way.

A variety of factors — a sooner-than-expected reopening of China’s economy, a warmer-than-normal winter in energy-strapped Europe and a sustained fall in U.S. inflation — are combining to dissipate some of the gloom that engulfed financial markets at the end of 2022 and fanning hopes the world can dodge a recession.

But with the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and several peers still pushing ahead with higher interest rates, the risk of a slump later in the year can’t be dismissed, especially if inflation proves sticky and doesn’t retreat as much as central banks want.

