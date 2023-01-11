Fujitsu is aiming for a quick sale of its entire stake in air-conditioning manufacturing unit Fujitsu General to help streamline its operations, and isn’t considering a partial divestment, its chief executive officer said.

The Japanese IT firm, which in its heyday made everything from laptops and supercomputers to chips, mobile phones and home appliances, has hived off much of its consumer product lineup to focus on communications and information technology systems for businesses. Like Hitachi and Toshiba, which saw their fortunes rise during Japan’s postwar economic boom, Fujitsu is shedding noncore operations.

That includes parting with its Fujitsu General shares, worth about ¥140 billion ($1.1 billion).