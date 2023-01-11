  • Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force J-20 stealth fighter jets at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, on Nov. 8. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
    Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force J-20 stealth fighter jets at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, on Nov. 8. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

China has said the rising number of warplanes it sends toward Taiwan is due to the island’s “military collusion” with the U.S., shedding light on its motives for the threatening activity.

The People’s Liberation Army “drills are a solemn warning against Taipei’s increased provocation, which damaged peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said Wednesday at a briefing in Beijing.

“Democratic Progressive Party authorities have recently intensified military collusion with the US,” he added, referring to the ruling party of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen. When asked what exactly “collusion” entailed, Ma said the “facts are clear,” adding that “all people living on Earth know it.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED