  • Lawrence Summers speaks during the Institute of International Finance annual membership meeting in Washington on Oct. 14. | BLOOMBERG
    Lawrence Summers speaks during the Institute of International Finance annual membership meeting in Washington on Oct. 14. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

The world economy looks to be transitioning to a more difficult era where interest rates will be higher, geopolitical tensions greater and uncertainties more pronounced.

That’s the message that emanated from this year’s annual meeting of the American Economic Association in New Orleans. Economic luminaries — including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, ex-International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff and former Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes — warned of perils ahead.

On the way out is an era of ultralow interest rates and rapid Chinese growth. Investors and policymakers will instead confront a new world in which an intensifying U.S.-China rivalry and dangerous debt blow-ups are more the norm.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW