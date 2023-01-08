  • NATO peacekeeping soldiers patrol near the town of Zvecan in Kosovo on Dec. 29. | AFP-JIJI
    NATO peacekeeping soldiers patrol near the town of Zvecan in Kosovo on Dec. 29. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

BELGRADE – NATO’s mission in Kosovo, KFOR, has declined a Serbian government request to send up to 1,000 police and army personnel to Kosovo following a spate of clashes between Serbs and Kosovo authorities, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

Serbia’s former province of Kosovo declared independence in 2008 following the 1998-1999 war during which NATO bombed rump-Yugoslavia comprising Serbia and Montenegro to protect Albanian-majority Kosovo.

“They (KFOR) replied they consider that there is no need for the return of the Serbian Army to Kosovo … citing the United Nations resolution approving their mandate in Kosovo,” Serbia’s Vucic said in an interview with the private Pink television.

