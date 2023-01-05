The Sony-Honda electric vehicle alliance unveiled a new brand and its prototype car on Thursday while also announcing a partnership with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on intelligent mobility technology.

Sony Honda Mobility also said that Epic Games, the producer of blockbuster video game Fortnite, is joining efforts to enhance internet-connected automotive experiences, although it didn’t disclose specifics. Sony has invested in the U.S. video game-maker.

The new prototype silver sedan made its appearance at CES, a major tech trade show in Las Vegas, as Sony Honda Mobility Chairman and CEO Yasuhide Mizuno announced that the new brand is called Afeela. The first model is expected to be delivered in the spring of 2026 in North America and will be based on this prototype.