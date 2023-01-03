  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House on Monday, following a holiday vacation with family in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. | PETE MAROVICH / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House on Monday, following a holiday vacation with family in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. | PETE MAROVICH / THE NEW YORK TIMES
The U.S. is in discussions with South Korea on ways to deter Kim Jong Un’s regime from using nuclear weapons, according to a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

Following a meeting in Cambodia last year, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol asked their teams to plan for an effective coordinated response to a range of scenarios, including nuclear use by North Korea, the spokesperson said, adding that the two nations aren’t discussing joint nuclear exercises because South Korea is a nonnuclear weapons state.

In response to a question earlier on Monday, Biden said he isn’t currently discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea after Yoon said his government wanted a more active role in managing atomic weapons on the Korean Peninsula. The National Security Council spokesperson said the U.S. is fully committed to the alliance with South Korea and providing extended deterrence through the full range of U.S. defense capabilities.

