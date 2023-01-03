  • U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, following a holiday visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands, on Monday. | REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden has said he isn’t currently discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea after that country’s president said his government wanted a more active role in managing atomic weapons on the Korean Peninsula.

Asked by a reporter at the White House after returning from vacation in St. Croix whether he is “discussing joint nuclear excrcises with South Korea right now,” Biden answered: “No.”

He didn’t elaborate and spokespeople for the White House National Security Council didn’t respond to a request to clarify his remark.

