Russia has acknowledged that dozens of its troops were killed in one of the deadliest strikes of the war in Ukraine, drawing demands from Russian nationalist bloggers for commanders to be punished for housing soldiers alongside an ammunition dump.

In a rare disclosure, Russia’s defense ministry said 63 soldiers had died on New Year’s Eve in the fiery blast that destroyed a temporary barracks in a former vocational college in Makiivka, twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers hit the site, the defense ministry said. It said two rockets had been shot down. Ukraine said the Russian death toll was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called this an exaggeration.