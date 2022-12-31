  • The Radford’s Run Wind Farm in Macon County, Illinois. In neighboring Piatt County, residents scheduled 19 nights of hearings this month to debate the merits and drawbacks of a similar project. | MUSTAFA HUSSAIN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    
MONTICELLO, Illinois – Depressed property values. Flickering shadows. Falling ice. One by one, a real estate appraiser rattled off what he said were the deleterious effects of wind farms as a crowd in an agricultural community in central Illinois hung on his every word.

It was the 10th night of hearings by the Piatt County zoning board, as a tiny town debated the merits of a proposed industrial wind farm that would see dozens of enormous turbines rise from the nearby soybean and corn fields. There were nine more hearings scheduled.

“It’s painful,” said Kayla Gallagher, a cattle farmer who lives nearby and opposes the project. “Nobody wants to be here.”

