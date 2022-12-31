Apple CEO Tim Cook asked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to consider protecting users when regulating distribution of smartphone apps, the Nikkei daily reported Friday citing sources.
Apple has faced heightened scrutiny over its App Store practices that charge a 30% fee on payments and subscriptions and does not allow iPhones to use apps from third party app stores.
Cook asked Kishida to make sure that regulations around distribution of apps do not undermine user privacy and security, the report added.
