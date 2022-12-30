  • Travelers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing. | REUTERS
    Travelers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing. | REUTERS
European health officials have called screenings and restrictions on travelers from China unjustified, a stark contrast to the growing number of countries calling for tougher measures.

Europeans have high levels of protection against COVID-19, and health systems on the continent can handle the current load of infections, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said Thursday.

It was commenting in the wake of decisions by countries ranging from the U.S. to Italy and Japan to introduce COVID-19 tests for all travelers from China. Beijing’s recent move to scrap its strict “zero-COVID” policies has sparked a surge in infections in China, and worries elsewhere about new variants.

