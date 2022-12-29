  • A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test in Shanghai on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test in Shanghai on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The United States and Italy announced mandatory COVID-19 testing for travelers from China as Beijing's sudden abandonment of tough measures to contain the coronavirus — and surge in virus cases — caused jitters around the world.

Hospitals and crematoriums across China continue to be overwhelmed by the explosion of COVID-19 cases, which have hit the elderly especially hard.

The winter surge comes ahead of next month's lunar new year holidays, for which hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel to their hometowns to reunite with relatives.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED