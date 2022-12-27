  • Travelers at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on Tuesday | REUTERS
    Travelers at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on Tuesday | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Japan will tighten its border controls for travelers from China starting Dec. 30 as the nation sees a surge in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

All travelers from China as well as those who have been to mainland China within seven days will be tested upon their arrival in Japan, he said, adding that those who have tested positive will be required to quarantine at designated facilities for seven days.

The number of flights from China will also be controlled to guard against a sudden increase in COVID-19 infections in Japan, Kishida told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW