Japan will tighten its border controls for travelers from China starting Dec. 30 as the nation sees a surge in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

All travelers from China as well as those who have been to mainland China within seven days will be tested upon their arrival in Japan, he said, adding that those who have tested positive will be required to quarantine at designated facilities for seven days.

The number of flights from China will also be controlled to guard against a sudden increase in COVID-19 infections in Japan, Kishida told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.