Former pope Benedict, 95, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down, is “very sick,” his successor Pope Francis said Wednesday, asking the church to pray for him.

The Vatican later said in a statement Benedict had suffered a sudden “worsening” of his health in recent hours. It also said his condition was “under control” and that he was receiving constant medical attention.

“I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church,” Francis said in his surprise announcement in Italian at the end of his weekly general audience.