Heavy snow in many areas of Japan has led to 14 deaths since Dec. 17, leaving more than 80 people injured and cutting power to about 20,000 households, the authorities said on Sunday.

An observation point in Yamagata Prefecture saw accumulation of 169 centimeters of snow by 1 p.m. Sunday, the Meteorological Agency said. The agency also warned of high waves in northern Japan and along the Sea of Japan coast in eastern Japan.

As of Sunday morning, more than 30 people had been seriously injured and more than 50 had sustained minor injuries, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.