  • Birds gather by the ocean at sunrise in Santa Monica, California. In a landmark nature pact, governments pledged to cut at least $500 billion a year of subsidies that lead to biodiversity degradation by the end of the decade and subsidize more conservation efforts. | REUTERS
MONTREAL – A landmark deal to protect nature will put biodiversity on the to-do list for businesses and financial firms — creating some red tape but also new opportunities.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, agreed at U.N. talks in the Canadian city, aims to set ground rules to stop and reverse the destruction of ecosystems that support all life on Earth.

Struck in the early hours of Monday morning, it sets out goals including protecting 30% of the world’s land and sea by 2030 as well as finding $200 billion a year to pay for it, much of it from the private sector.

