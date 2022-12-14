U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill to sanction Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies and Chinese 5G companies, restricting them from accessing U.S. banks.

The bill, introduced by Republican Sen. Tom Cotton and backed by lawmakers such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, seeks to “severely sanction” Huawei, and other “untrustworthy” Chinese 5G producers who they say engage in economic espionage against the U.S.

The bill will add these entities to the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals List, effectively freezing out of the U.S. financial system.