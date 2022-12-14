Takeda Pharmaceutical agreed to pay as much as $6 billion (¥813 billion) for an experimental immune therapy from Nimbus Therapeutics — part of the Japanese drugmaker’s hunt for promising new products.

Takeda will pay $4 billion upfront for the drug, which is called NDI-034858 and will be renamed TAK-279, the companies said Tuesday in a statement. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Nimbus is also eligible for two additional milestone payments of $1 billion each if the drug reaches annual net sales of $4 billion and $5 billion, respectively.

Investors are looking for growth from Takeda since its $62 billion takeover of Shire five years ago. Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber said the drug offers an opportunity to enhance its strategy beyond Entyvio: The ulcerative colitis treatment that generated about 15% of the company’s revenue for the year that ended in March.