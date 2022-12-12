  • A man wheels a coffin down a street, tasked with reburying a child killed in the shelling whose death was being investigated by police in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine. | TYLER HICKS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
SVIATOHIRSK, Ukraine – When Myroslava, a 36-year-old construction manager, returned to her hometown of Sviatohirsk in eastern Ukraine last month, she expected to find her house destroyed by shelling.

Her house was indeed heavily damaged, but she discovered something else even more disturbing: Her neighbors, who had stayed behind during the Russian occupation, had stolen furniture, insulation and roof tiles from her home and a property she oversaw in town.

These were people she had grown up with, she lamented. Worse, the looted tiles were visible on the neighbor’s roof.

