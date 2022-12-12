  • A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns outside Watford City, North Dakota. Recently released documents showed major oil companies discussing the strategy of selling off oil and gas fields to smaller companies to lower their own emissions. | REUTERS
    A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns outside Watford City, North Dakota. Recently released documents showed major oil companies discussing the strategy of selling off oil and gas fields to smaller companies to lower their own emissions. | REUTERS

  Reuters

Major energy companies are not doing enough to prevent the worst effects of climate change despite public promises to fight the problem, a U.S. House panel said about documents released on Friday that it got in a probe.

Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoenaed major oil executives for the documents, which included internal corporate emails, late last year after a hearing grilling them over their response to climate change.

Many of the documents showed major oil companies discussing the strategy of selling off, or divesting, oil and gas fields to smaller companies to lower their own emissions — a move that simply shuffles those emissions to the next company without reducing them, the panel said.

