  • Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada speaks during a budget committee session at the Upper House of parliament in Tokyo on Dec. 1. | BLOOMBERG
The government is set to raise defense spending by ¥1 trillion ($7.34 billion) to around ¥6.5 trillion in the next fiscal year as part of efforts to earmark ¥43 trillion for the five-year defense build-up plan, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Friday.

The budget increase is aimed at procurement of ammunition and expenses related to long-range missiles, the sources said on condition of anonymity as the plan has not yet been finalized.

The fiscal 2023 budget spending on defense would compare with a record ¥5.4 trillion earmarked for the current fiscal year.

