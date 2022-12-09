The government is set to raise defense spending by ¥1 trillion ($7.34 billion) to around ¥6.5 trillion in the next fiscal year as part of efforts to earmark ¥43 trillion for the five-year defense build-up plan, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Friday.
The budget increase is aimed at procurement of ammunition and expenses related to long-range missiles, the sources said on condition of anonymity as the plan has not yet been finalized.
The fiscal 2023 budget spending on defense would compare with a record ¥5.4 trillion earmarked for the current fiscal year.
