  • Climate activists take part in a protest during the United Nations COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 17. | REUTERS
    Climate activists take part in a protest during the United Nations COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 17. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Last month’s U.N. climate talks in Egypt followed a now-familiar pattern: dire warnings about the need for action leading up to the event, followed by small breakthroughs in some areas and stasis in others.

But 25 years ago this coming Sunday, the situation couldn’t have been more different. Nations were celebrating the signing of the Kyoto Protocol, the first international treaty on tackling global warming, even if criticism of the scope and ambition of the agreement was quick to emerge.

It was not just the outcome that differed at COP3 in 1997, with the scale of the talks and the philosophy underpinning them having evolved significantly in the years since.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW