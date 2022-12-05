Japan’s service sector activity grew in November at the slowest pace in three months, as relentless inflation dampened a part of the economy that was benefiting from the return of domestic and foreign shoppers and easing COVID-19 restrictions.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.3 from October’s 53.2, hitting the lowest figure since August.
The index however stayed above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for a third straight month and was slightly better than the flash reading of 50.0 for November.
