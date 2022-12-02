  • North Korea's new Hwasong Gun 17 intercontinental ballistic missile is launched at Pyongyang International Airport on Nov. 18 | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
WASHINGTON – The United States, South Korea and Japan have imposed sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country’s weapons programs after Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missile test last month.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday named the individuals as Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin, and Kim Su Gil, all of whom the European Union designated for sanctions in April.

South Korea’s foreign ministry announced sanctions on seven other individuals, including a Singaporean and a Taiwanese, and eight entities. All are already under sanctions by the United States imposed between January 2018 and October 2022, the ministry said.

