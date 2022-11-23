  • Rendition of the main lobby of a hotel to be opened by Dorchester Collection within Torch Tower in Tokyo | DORCHESTER COLLECTION / VIA KYODO
    Rendition of the main lobby of a hotel to be opened by Dorchester Collection within Torch Tower in Tokyo | DORCHESTER COLLECTION / VIA KYODO

British ultraluxury hotel chain Dorchester Collection plans to open in what will soon be Japan’s highest building, currently under construction in Tokyo, with the company making its first inroads into Asia slated for 2028, developer Mitsubishi Estate said.

Favored among royalty and celebrities, the hotel will open its doors within the 390-meter-high “Torch Tower,” which will be built near Tokyo Station, with construction expected to be completed in fiscal 2027.

