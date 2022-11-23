British ultraluxury hotel chain Dorchester Collection plans to open in what will soon be Japan’s highest building, currently under construction in Tokyo, with the company making its first inroads into Asia slated for 2028, developer Mitsubishi Estate said.
Favored among royalty and celebrities, the hotel will open its doors within the 390-meter-high “Torch Tower,” which will be built near Tokyo Station, with construction expected to be completed in fiscal 2027.
