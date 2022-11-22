The government is ramping up its scrutiny of the controversial Unification Church, launching an investigation into how the organization is run and whether it has violated the law by mediating adoptions among its followers.
Education minister Keiko Nagaoka said in a news conference Tuesday that it would send questions on the management and financial status of the Unification Church in writing later in the day, another step toward stripping the group of the “religious corporation” status that brings tax benefits.
