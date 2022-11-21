Berkshire Hathaway, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan’s five biggest trading houses by at least 1 percentage point to more than 6%, regulatory filings showed on Monday, sending shares higher.
The move is in line with Berkshire’s statement in 2020 that its investments in the Japanese trading houses were for the long term and the stakes could rise to 9.9%.
