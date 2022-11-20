“It’s take your daughter to work day” was the rather obvious joke as pictures circulated online of a young girl and her father on what was anything but a typical family outing.
The release Saturday of the photos featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter observing a missile launch — the first public revelation of the existence of one of his children — overshadowed an accompanying report in state-run media trumpeting the successful test of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to date.
