    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with his daughter as he inspects a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17, at Pyongyang International Airport in this photo released Saturday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
“It’s take your daughter to work day” was the rather obvious joke as pictures circulated online of a young girl and her father on what was anything but a typical family outing.

The release Saturday of the photos featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter observing a missile launch — the first public revelation of the existence of one of his children — overshadowed an accompanying report in state-run media trumpeting the successful test of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to date.

