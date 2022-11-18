  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' summit in Bangkok on Thursday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' summit in Bangkok on Thursday. | KYODO

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Tokyo/Beijing – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he conveyed concerns over regional security to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing tensions in Asia over China’s maritime ambitions.

Xi was quoted by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV as telling Kishida that China and Japan should deepen trust, areas of cooperation and regional integration, and resist “conflict and confrontation.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW