Toyota Motor took the wraps off the latest iteration of the Prius, the hybrid vehicle that that paved the way for electric cars more than two decades ago.
The fifth generation of the car, with bigger wheels and a sportier design, offers three different hybrid powertrain options and will go on sale starting this winter, the carmaker said at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday. Pricing for the new model wasn’t disclosed, although Toyota stressed it would be “affordable for everybody.”
