    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei in October | REUTERS
When Chinese authorities detained a Taiwanese citizen in China in August for an alleged violation of security laws, officials in Taipei sent messages of concern to Beijing seeking details.

The missives went unanswered, like many of the texts and faxes Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council has sent to Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office over the past six years, according to a Taipei-based person familiar with the Taiwanese government’s China policy. “They ignored us,” the person said.

