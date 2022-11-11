From food and energy insecurity to the Sino-U.S. rivalry and the war in Ukraine, Group of Twenty leaders will have their work cut out for them when they meet next Tuesday and Wednesday for a summit that is seen as a test for global leadership.

A series of potential face-to-face meetings on the sidelines of the forum – which will bring together leaders from the world’s leading rich and developing countries in Bali, Indonesia – will be of particular importance. That may include in-person meetings between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping — which has been confirmed by the White House but not Beijing — as well as between Xi and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.