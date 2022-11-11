  • Toyota, Sony, NTT, SoftBank, Kioxia, Denso, NEC and MUFG Bank have invested a total of ¥7.3 billion to form Rapidus. | REUTERS
As semiconductors become increasingly important amid escalating geopolitical tensions and tech competition, Japan is betting on its “last chance” to join the ultra-advanced chip race with help from leading firms and academic bodies, including Toyota, Sony and the University of Tokyo.

Aiming to develop technologies and production bases for next-generation chips in the late 2020s, eight major companies have jointly invested to launch a new firm, named Rapidus, that is expected to play a central role in the mission, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

