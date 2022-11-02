  • Elon Musk has called Twitter's current verification system a 'lords & peasants' system. | REUTERS
Elon Musk said the premium version of Twitter, called Blue, will cost $8 (¥1,178) a month and will include a verified check mark for paying users’ accounts.

Musk, who acquired the social network for $44 billion last week, said these Blue users would also get priority in replies, mentions and Twitter search, and half as many ads. They would also have the ability to bypass paywalls for “publishers willing to work with us,” he said on Twitter.

