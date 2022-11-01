  • Commercial vessels including those which are part of the Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi, Istanbul, on Monday. | REUTERS
KYIV – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and a decision to freeze participation in a Black Sea grain export program were responses to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.

Putin told reporters on Monday that Ukrainian drones had used the same marine corridors that grain ships transited under the U.N.-brokered deal.

