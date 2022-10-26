Bivalent booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer failed to raise levels of protective proteins called neutralizing antibodies against the dominant omicron strains any more than four doses of the original COVID-19 vaccines, according to an early independent study on a small group of people.
Researchers at Columbia University and the University of Michigan compared the levels of protective proteins, called neutralizing antibodies, in blood samples from 21 people who got a fourth shot of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech SE bivalent boosters against antibody levels in 19 people who got four shots of the original vaccines.
