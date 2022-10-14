  • Customers shop on Oct. 7 at a GU store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, the first store of the sister brand of Uniqlo to open outside of Asia. | BLOOMBERG
Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing has risen the most in three months after the company issued an outlook for profit and sales for the current fiscal year ahead of analysts’ projections.

The stock rose as much as 6.9% in early trading in Tokyo Friday, the largest intraday gain since July 15.

