  • Tourists in Kyoto on Tuesday. The domestic travel discount program is causing confusion among travelers and tourist agencies. | KYODO
The kickoff of a nationwide travel discount program aimed at boosting the domestic tourism industry is facing headwinds due to a confusing array of policies that vary by prefecture.

The mix of policies within the program — which despite having central government funding is organized at the prefectural level — has led to confusion among travelers and travel agencies alike, with start dates and COVID-19 protocols among the details that differ from place to place.

